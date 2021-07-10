LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese health authorities have announced 109 new cases of Covid-19, the highest recorded since last March. With only two recoveries reported, the total number of known active cases rose to 359. The health authorities added that no deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours. The new cases were identified through 3,164 swab tests: 1,012,577 such tests have been carried out in Malta to date.

According to local reports 20 out of a group of about 80 students who in the last hours have been tested positive for Covid are Italians.

It was reported that the mayor of Molfetta, a village near Bari in Puglia in Italy, has written to Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Regional President Michele Emiliano to find a solution to the problem as all Italian students are stranded in Malta and have to leave the island by Wednesday.

(ITALPRESS).