LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese health authorities have announced 55 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The last time Malta recorded over 50 new cases was last April. Recent statistics show that the new registered cases of Covid-19 are increasing at an unsatisfactory rate as the local health authorities confirmed an increase of 30 new cases between Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the health authorities 90% of the people found positive in the last days were not vaccinated and most of them are foreign students who came to Malta to learn the English language. Reports say that the Ministry of Health is considering seriously to vaccinate to those foreign students who will last more than two months in Malta.

The Ministry of Health said that by Wednesday there were three people receiving treatment at Mater Dei hospital; one person at the Intensive Care Unit and two other at the Infection Disease Unit. These patients did not get the vaccine against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Professor Charmaine Gauci, the Superintendent of Public Health confirmed that as of Wednesday there were 10 patients who were found positive for the Indian variant.

So far, the total number of active cases now stands at 159. No deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours. Malta has had 30,755 cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 30,176 of them since making a recovery. However, the pandemic has claimed 420 lives in Malta to date. The health authorities also announced that 696,858 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to date, with 344,666 people being fully vaccinated.

