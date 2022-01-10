VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta was ranked among the top 10 worst countries to live in, attaining poor record for the environment, security and the cost of living. According to the survey ‘The 2021 Expat Insider’, Malta was classified 50th from 59 countries.

Malta came 54th in terms of quality of life, 43rd for safety and security, 46th for digital life, 56th for the quality of the environment, 56th for the quality of transport and travel and 48th for personal happiness.

Malta fared slightly better in terms of the ease of settling in, classifying it at 35th while ranked 31st in the experience of working in the country as a foreign national, 51st in maintaining personal finance and 35th when considering the cost of living.

These results confirm Maltàs worsening reputation, with the country having slumped from third place in the 2015 survey to 50th in 2021.

According to a survey, the worst place for expats to live in was awarded to Kuwait. Taiwan was classified first, followed by Mexico, Costa Rica, Malaysia and Portugal. 12,420 participants, representing 174 nationalities living in 186 countries participated in the survey.

