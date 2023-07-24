LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A week-long power cuts that hit Malta, left many tourists leaving the island early than expected while restaurant owners confirmed damages to equipment due to power outages. The peak of the tourism season was badly by a strong heatwave that engulfed the Maltese islands with temperatures over 40 degrees celcius which also caused a series of electricity faults in Malta and Gozo.

The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association said several hotel owners all over the island reported early check-outs. The Association criticized the Maltese government for not taking action on a report presented by the Association urging the government to invest in energy distribution as it might have serious issues to satisfy the demand.

The Association of Catering Establishments said that tens of restaurants were forced to close early or not open at all their establishment. In contrast, others had to throw away refrigerated products.

However, the State energy provider has announced that it has restored electricity supply to all the customers affected by the high voltage cable faults, as repairs on the numerous faults that have occurred in recent days are ongoing. More than 60 high-voltage cable faults have been reported since last Monday.

Meanwhile, a national protest is scheduled next Thursday against the “corruption, incompetence and carelessness which are leading to the unbearable situation of repeated and long power cuts.” The protest organised by Alternattiva Demokratika will be held in front of Parliament.

foto: Agenzia Fotogramma

(ITALPRESS).