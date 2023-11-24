LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese government is proposing discussions to ban cigarette sales to people born after a certain date, effectively creating the first smoke-free generation. The measure was proposed in a public consultation document issued by the Social Policy and Children’s Rights Ministry. It is among 198 measures proposed as part of the government’s vision to improve child well-being for the next six years. The document does not go into further detail about the proposal. If it enters into force, the ban would essentially begin the eradication of tobacco smoking. However, the doctors’ association said that a proposed ban on tobacco and banning cigarettes for people born after a certain year, only makes sense if the government also plans to ban cannabis smoking. “We have a government actively promoting cannabis and this is extremely contradictory,” said Martin Balzan, a respiratory physician who heads the Malta Medical Association. The UK government will introduce a “historic” new law that will ban cigarette sales to those born on or after January 1, 2009. It described the move as “the most significant public health intervention in a generation, saving tens of thousands of lives and saving the National Health Service billions of pounds”. The UK followed in New Zealand’s decision, which introduced a very similar anti-smoking bill last year – as part of the government’s wider effort to make the country smoke free by 2025.

