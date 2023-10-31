LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese government is planning to issue proposals for further discussions and eventually introducing new applications with the relevant competent authorities for land reclamation. This was announced by the Minister of Finance Clyde Caruana during the announcement of next year’s Budget. In the past months, the Minister explained, the government has explored a number of projects which not only ‘respect and improve the environment’, but also ‘analyse with experts the best interventions’ when it comes to land reclamation.

Malta is expected to start reclaiming land during this legislature, a move considered crucial to keep the economy growing. (ITALPRESS).

Foto: Agenzia Fotogramma