VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta continued to register an increase in COVID-19 cases with a record number of 717 new positive cases to be confirmed for the last weeks.

The Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci explained that 86% of the new cases are the result of the more contagious subvariant of Omicron. With 216 recoveries, the number of active cases has increased to 5,783.

Meanwhile, three people diagnosed with the virus died in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of deaths since the begining of the pandemic to 638.

100 patients are being treated for Covid-19 in hospital, with four patients are in the intensive care unit. However not all the 100 patients who had been admitted to hospital suffered complications due to Covid-19.

Following a five-week election campaign in which Covid-19 restrictions and measures were unobserved, especially in political mass activities, Malta is back at the top of the European Union’s Covid-19 concern list.

Last Sunday, Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that his new government is ready to lift all restrictions, leaving it up to the people to choose how to safeguard best their own well-being and health. Associations representing the tourism sector said it was time to return to normality despite the recent spike on Covid cases over the past three weeks.

(ITALPRESS).