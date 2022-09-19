LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta observed a national day of mouring in respect to Queen Elizabeth II as her majesty is laid to rest. National flags on all government buildings and public areas have been flying at half-mast throughout the day. A gun salute was fired across the Grand Harbour by the Armed Forces of Malta. Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, aged 96 marking the end of a 70 year long reign in the British history. The President of Malta George Vella attended the state funeral service. Malta was also represented by Judge Joseph Galea, honorary president of the George Cross Island Association, as one of the only three collective recipients of the George Cross, awarded for military gallantry. As a princess, Queen Elizabeth II lived for two years in Malta while her husband, Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh was serving with the Royal Navy in Malta. The house where the queen lived in Guardamangia will undergo restoration works. King Charles III is well-informed about this restoration project, and according to the President of Malta, this project will be a sign of respect to the Queen’s memory. Her majesty was also Queen of Malta for ten years; from 1964 until Malta became a republic in December 1984. In London, the President of Malta George Vella paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall, where her coffin was lying in state. He also signed the condolences book at Lancaster House. President Vella said that King Charles III knows Malta very well and added that even Prince Edward, the youngest of the Queen’s children said that when the Royal Family mentions Malta it considers the island “as family”.

