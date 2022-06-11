LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS) – The Maltese health authorities confirmed an increase in new cases of COVID-19 caused by a new variant of Omicron which was detacted in Malta recently.

The health authorities have registered 187 new cases on Friday; the highest number of positive cases in two months and 166 new cases were confirmed on Saturday. With 98 recoveries, the number of active cases is 1,615. One death was confirmed over the past 24-hours, with the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic stands at 724.

Maltese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne said that the new variant ‘Omicron XE’ is more infectious. Minister Fearne said; “this could cause an increase in community transmission however until now, the health authorities are not encountering more severe symptoms or health complications.”

Omicron XE is a combination of Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 and was first detected in January in the United Kingdom.

