LA VALLETTA (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela declared that he would like to keep the schools open during the carnival holiday period and that these holidays will be added to the calendar at a later stage. This declaration was made while announcing further restrictive measures for the carnival holidays.

However the unions representing the teachers and other professionals in the education sector are opposing the postponement of the carnival holidays. Till now, the Maltese government failed to publish the COVID-19 cases in schools.

Meanwhile further restrictions were announced today to curb the spread of coronavirus and to avoid a repeat of what happened during the Christmas period. All restaurants must close by 11pm and overcrowded rental places will be fined.

Other measures include those who cross to Gozo by ferry. From 11 to 17 February, all those on the Gozo ferry must have their temperature taken. While onboard the ferry, people will be required to remain in their cars. Police will also be making additional patrols in Gozo.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne said that the country’s vaccination programme is on track and all is going according to plan. The health authorities have administered 22,371 vaccines until Tuesday 26 January. As from Thursday, people aged 80 and over will start receiving their letters notifying them when to take the covid jab. He confirmed that the surge in positive cases experienced through January was investigated by the health authorities. He added that the hypothesis were either the UK variant spreading throughout the community, gatherings over the Christmas period and the drop in temperature.

Malta registered 193 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. This brings a total of 17,192 cases with 2,682 are still active. The health authorities confirmed that three more individuals have died of coronavirus, with the pandemic claiming 258 lives to date.

(ITALPRESS).