LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta continued to register an increase in Covid-19 cases and in the number of patients referred to medical treatment at Mater Dei hospital.

The local health authorties confirmed that in the last 24 hours, 415 new cases were registered and 131 patients recovered from the virus. This brings the total number of active cases to 3.253.

Meanwhile, more patients were hospitalized for medical treatment bringing the total number of patients being treated for Covid-19 in hospital to 75. Two of the patients are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit. In the last 24 hours no deaths were registered due to coronavirus. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Malta remained at 626.

1.254.115 vaccine doses have been administered thus far, 349.154 of which are booster doses.

(ITALPRESS).

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo info@italpress.com