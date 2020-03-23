Malta recorded a total of 107 coronavirus cases after the latest medical tests which confirmed 17 new cases. From these cases, 10 are of people who have returned to Malta from abroad. In all cases, patients are in stable condition, including the elderly man admitted to ICU at Mater Dei hospital.

The Supretendent of public health Prof. Chairmaine Gauci said that this is the number of positive cases that the authorities were expecting and at the moment the main objective is to control the virus as much as possible.

From the new cases there are patients who entered Malta from northern Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Other cases are of people who were infected locally.

Prof. Charmaine Gauci declared that notwithstanding the increase in the number of positive cases, Malta is still far away from reaching the peak of the coronavirus when compared to other countries.

(ITALPRESS/MNA)