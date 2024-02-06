LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta and Latvia discussing pertinent international issues during the official discussions between the President of Malta George Vella and the President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkevics. In Malta, the two Presidents discussed opportunities to further deepen the bilateral relations and exchanged views on international issues. President Vella shared his views on pressing international matters, and the active role that Malta is taking in trying to resolve them, particularly at the United Nations Security Council and as the OSCE Chair-in-Office for 2024. The two Presidents condemned Russiàs illegal and unprovoked war in Ukraine. “We will equally maintain the unwavering support for Ukrainès sovereignty and territorial integrity. We have been vocal in condemning these acts and maintain that perpetrators must be held accountable,” said President Vella. The President of Malta referred to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, denouncing the unfolding daily tragedy and the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. “Dialogue is key. It is imperative that all parties, including the EU, work together with regional and global partners to promote a genuine political horizon which safeguards a Two-State Solution based on pre-1967 borders, addressing the legitimate concerns and aspirations of both sides, in line with relevant UNSC Resolutions,” appealed President Vella. The issue of irregular migration was also discussed. President Vella underlined Maltàs concern about the migratory pressures from the Central Mediterranean route, with the significant increase of arrivals since 2020. “This is a challenge for the EU and not just a matter for a few frontline Member States. There is a need to strengthen the southern borders and combat human trafficking and smuggling,” stated the President. President George Vella and his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevics also focused on the enlargement of the European Union against the backdrop of ongoing discussions about the Future of the EU.

