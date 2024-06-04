LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Embassy of Malta in Libya inaugurated a new visa application centre in Misrata, in partnership with VFS Global. In his opening remarks, the Maltese Ambassador, Charles Saliba, highlighted the role played by the Embassy to facilitate commercial and social exchanges between Libya and Malta in order to build ever closer bilateral relations as well as shape a positive narrative regarding the situation in Libya. Ambassador Saliba recalled that just as Malta was the first European Union Member State to introduce direct flights between Malta and Libya, it was again taking the initiative as the first member of the Schengen area to open a visa application office in Misrata in order to facilitate the submission of visa applications for the communities in Misrata and neighboring cities. The Malta-based, MedSky Airlines started flights between Misrata and Malta in May 2022, and added flights between Malta and Tripoli on 2 February 2023. “Misrata is considered as a major hub for business activities, as well as a maritime hub with its port and Freezone area and air link with a newly built airport,” the Embassy said.

(ITALPRESS).

– Photo: Ambasciata Maltese a Tripoli –