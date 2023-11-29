LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela stressed the need to not only disrupt activities of human traffickers, but to collectively strive for traffickers to be brought to justice in a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. Robert Abela added Malta is focused on preventing arrivals and fighting human trafficking. During the discussions, Abela also showed support for dialogue and assistance to other countries in the Mediterranean such as Libya and Tunisia. Abela said Malta will continue to advocate for peace in the UN. “The fact that our country hosted the Ukraine Peace Formula, a high-level international meeting to seek peace in Ukraine, and the resolution adopted by Malta at the Security Council, continue to demonstrate Maltàs commitment to peace in different regions,” the PM said. The Maltese PM said there will continue to be solid connectivity with a national air route that will start operating from the coming March.

Both leaders also spoke about the energy sector and environmental sustainability, with PM Abela adding, “Malta is doing to make the Mediterranean a center of clean energy”. Germany is Maltàs largest commercial partner.

