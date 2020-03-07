Manuel Giovanelli, a 42-year old Italian veterinery was found dead in the sea at Ċirkewwa, in the north of Malta. For the last four years he was working as a veterinery officer with the public service in Malta. The corpse was recovered on Friday evening at around 22.00. The operation for the recovery was conducted by various Police officers and an Armed Forces patrol boat. Earlier, a search was ongoing for Giovanelli at the Ħad-Dingli cliffs area as a vehicle allegedly used by the Italian was found in the area. Helicopter searches by the Armed Forces of Malta were carried out on Thursday, together with police and Civil Protection members on land, which proved futile. During the day, searches resumed by Civil Protection officers on Ħad-Dingli cliffs. Sources close to the investigators confirmed that in the car a note was found which indicated what the Italian had in mind. It was also confirmed that there were no third parties involved. An inquiry has been initiated by Magistrate Dr Marsanne Farrugia who appointed various experts on the case.