Former Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has announced his resignation from Parliament after 12-years.

In a very brief address, Muscat noted that he had already signalled his intention to resign earlier this year. He said that he did not even informed his Labour colleagues about the submission of his resignation letter to avoid any ceremony.

Muscat insisted that he was proud to have served for three terms in the Maltese Parliament, including his time as Prime Minister.

The former Maltese PM, who campaigned against Maltàs EU membership, was elected to the European Parliament in 2004, and became Labour Party leader in 2008. He was co-opted to Parliament following the resignation of MP Joseph Cuschieri.

He became Prime Minister following the 2013 general election, and was re-elected in 2017 in spite of various corruption scandals, including the Panama Papers revelation that his chief of staff Keith Schembri and Labour Minister Konrad Mizzi had opened secret companies.

His second term was marked by the assassination his most prominent critic – investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. The arrest of businessman Yorgen Fenech in November 2019 led to regular anti-government protests which led Muscat to resign from Prime Minister.

(ITALPRESS/MNA).