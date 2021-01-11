LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta has received its first consignment of Moderna anti-covid vaccine late on Sunday evening, four days after the European Medicines Agency approved the vaccine.

Malta is the first EU country and amongst the first countries that received the first consignment of the Moderna vaccine. The Moderna vaccine arrived from Brussels on an Air Malta flight, KM423

Maltese Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne said that the vaccines bought from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNtech will give the possibility to jab all vulnerable people until May and for herd immunity to be reached by the beginning of Summer.

In a statement, Maltàs national airline, Air Malta said that more consignments are expected in the coming weeks and that over the last few months Air Malta has been preparing to carry such consignments by getting the necessary certifications and updating its operational processes and procedures. Such changes have also enabled the Airline to use the passengers’ cabin to carry humanitarian and medical equipment and supplies in an expedited but safe manner thus maximising capacity of the Airlinès fleet.

Meanwhile, all schools in Malta re-opened this morning following an industrial action on Thursday and Friday. The strike was ordered by the union representing the teachers due to COVID-19 health concerns.

In another development, the national association representing the doctors will convene on Monday evening following a government’s decision to dismiss a public health consultant responsible for the coordination of the public health response, who had recommended caution on the consequences of re-opening schools. The Medical Association condemned the removal “without reservations” and added that the public health consultant had the courage to urge caution.

So far, Malta registered a total of 14,529 cases of COVID-19; 2,360 are still active, 11,936 patients have recovered while 233 others have died.

(ITALPRESS).