VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Patients in Malta who suffer from epilepsy, multiple sclerosis and who need chemotherapy treatment have the right to buy the first cannabis medicine produced locally.

The Malta company Zen Pharma which employs 34 workers, obtained a licence for the research and production of medicinal cannabis and is capable of producing 12 tons of the medicine annually. The cannabis flower is imported in Malta, then dried and a number of tests are carried out to ensure the high quality of the product.

Medicinal cannabis may be purchased with a doctor’s prescription. This development will increase the patient’s access to an alternative treatment based on medicinal cannabis.

