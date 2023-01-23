LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Maltese and Algerian officials have discussed the possibility of Malta to start importing liquefied natural gas from the north African country.

During a recent visit to Algiers, Christopher Cutajar, permanent secretary in the foreign affairs ministry met his counterpart Abdelkrim Aouissi. Both officials discussed future collaboration in renewable energy. Algeria is considered as Africàs biggest gas producer which has become a country of interest for the European Union to diversy its importation of gas following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The European bloc imported 10% of gas imports from Algeria before the Ukrainian war; the third largest supplier after Russia and Norway. The gas is exported through pipelines to Spain and Italy and by tankers from two LNG terminals.

(ITALPRESS).

-photo credit Department of Information Malta-

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo info@italpress.com