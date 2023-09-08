LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – EuroPride activities kicked off in Malta with Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela describing the event as “it is not just a celebration, but also sends a strong message of love and equal rights for all.”

However, the participation of Israeli singer and former Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai was met with messages of protests, with Netta describing the event at the end of her performance by thanking the audience “for your love… and hate.”

EuroPride is a pan-European international event dedicated to LGBTQ+ pride that is hosted by a different European city each year. The organisers are promising various events from discussions on a number of LGBT+ issues to theatrical productions, from musical events to other entertainment events.

The Maltese Premier stated despite Maltàs accomplishments in civil liberties, there is still much to be done. “Equality is not static, it is something that must be adapted to new realities,” adding “we have to keep working, we want every individual to keep realising their dreams.”

He said activists played a central role in the civil liberties “revolution” and the LBTIQ+ community will always find an ally in him and his government, because he truly believes that love wins over hate.

EuroPride is being organized in Malta for the first time. The opening ceremony was followed by an after-party with the participation of Israeli singer and former Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai.

Just before Barzliai was due to start her performance, members of the audience pulled out flags of Palestine, a poster reading ‘Free Palestinè and started chanting “free Palestine” and “Queer pride not apartheid”.

News of Barzliaìs participation was met with controversy with activists arguing her support of Israeli ‘apartheid’ made her unsuitable for the event.

Organisers rejected calls and declared that the singer had a longstanding history of performing at Pride events across the world.

– foto: Agenzia Fotogramma –

(ITALPRESS).