LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta was referred to the Court of Justice of the European Union by the European Commission over the dumping of sewage waste into the sea.

The decision by the commission was taken following Maltàs failure to comply with the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive. According to the European Commission, Malta should have been compliant by end of March, 2017.

“The main issue in Malta is the performance of the waste water treatment plants. The Maltese agglomerations have a municipal collecting system in place and the waste water is being directed to a treatment plant, however, the waste waters exiting the treatment plants do not meet the quality requirements of the directive”. This situation, the Commission said, is mainly due to the discharge of farmyard waste (animal manure) into the municipal waste water system, a long-standing problem in Malta, which hampers the performance of the treatment plants and for which the authorities have not yet found solutions.

The Commission said that despite some progress, the Maltese authorities have not fully addressed the grievances. The Commission considers that efforts by the Maltese authorities have to date been unsatisfactory and insufficient.

(ITALPRESS).

