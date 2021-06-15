LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese authorities will extradite an Eritrean national, Muluwongel Woldu, 34, to Italy.

The Italian authorities were searching for her following accusations of human trafficking.

The accused was arrested in a detention center in Marsa.

Woldu had arrived in Malta in 2016 giving a false identity to the Refugee Commissioner Office to avoid being identified by the Maltese authorities and returned to Italy. She pleaded guilty to the charges of making false declaration to the Maltese authorities and was sentenced to one year in prison, suspendeed for one year.

Maltese investigators confirmed that the Eritrean came forward to the authorities recently in an attempt to be repatriated to Italy after she ran out of money.

