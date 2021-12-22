LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese Labour government suffered another blow with the latest resignation coming from the Education Minister Justyne Caruana. Caruana confirmed that she was resigning from her ministerial post during a meeting with Labour Prime Minister Robert Abela and that she would not be contesting the next general election. Earlier this month, Caruana was found in breach of the ethics code by Commissioner George Hyzler following an investigation into the 5,000-a-month contract the ministry awarded to Caruanàs close friend and former footballer Daniel Bogdanovic, despite he had no experience for the role. Bogdanovic was tasked to carry out a study on school sports activities, a job he was not capable to do. It was also revealed that the report, for which Bogdanovic was to be paid 15,000, was compiled by a consultant to the minister. Bogdanovic was awarded a three-month contract worth 15,000 to review the curriculum of the national sports school despite having no pedagogical training.

This was not the first time that Caruana resigns from her ministerial post. In January 2020, Caruana resigned as minister for Gozo following revelations on her ex-husband’s friendship – former police deputy commissioner Silvio Valletta – with Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech accused as the mastermind behind the assassination of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

