LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta has confirmed its first victim due to COVID-19, even though the patient was fully vaccinated. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne said that the elderly died on Thursday morning. The 82-year-old man had already contracted the virus and had also been vaccinated. The octogenarian was successfully treated for COVID-19 a month ago and subsequently received both doses of the vaccine but, unfortunately, he still succumbed to the virus.

So far, Malta has registered 420 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic. Health Minister Chris Fearne pointed out that most vaccines have a 94-95% efficiency rate, adding that, as some people have weak immune systems, the vaccinès potency did not affect them as much as it would in other cases.

Meanwhile, the Minister announced that for the first time since the pandemic, there were no more COVID patients at Mater Dei Hospital. The total number of active cases is now down to 45. The public is being urged to remain cautious.

