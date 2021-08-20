LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta has been officially removed from the red travel list following weeks of an increase in COVID-19 cases. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has put Malta on its red list in mid-July, when the number of new infections spiked right after it opened up to tourists and having removed some of the restrictions. The number of active cases has gone down to 641. 36 patients are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, with two patients in intensive care. The pandemic has claimed 435 lives so far.

(ITALPRESS).