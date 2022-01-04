VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – All football matches in Malta are being posponed by two weeks due to the high number of COVID-19 cases and quarantine rules affecting various football clubs. The decision was taken by the Executive Committee of the Malta Football Association.

All football competitions will now restart as from January, 17.

Meanwhile, the positive cases registered during the last 24 hours continued to increase with the number of active cases stands at 14,121.

The Maltese health authorities confirmed that Malta registered 1,147 new COVID-19 cases while a 65-year-old man lost his life. 124 patients are receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital, of which five are in intensive care. So far, the pandemic has left 480 victims.

