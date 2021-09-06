LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese health authorities started to administer the third dose of COVID-19 vaccination as from today, a week earlier than planned. Health Minister Chris Fearne said the booster vaccination started in residential homes for the elderly. The local health authorities initially planned on starting the administration of booster shots on September 13, but moved that date forward after two clusters of 14 positive cases were found in residential homes for the elderly last week.

Immunosuppressed people will start receiving the invites next week to get the booster jab. The boosters are either Pfizer or Moderna. The next to get the third dose will be those aged 70 and over, as from the first week of October.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said that the third dose will contribute to the further easing of restrictions. He said that as from today, up to a maximum of 100 vaccinated individuals can attend open-air stand-up events. All those attending must wear a mask and be spread over an area of 200 square metres.

Indoor stand-up events, also limited to 100 vaccinated individuals, will be allowed as of the 13th of September. Attendees must wear a mask and be spread over a minimum area of 200 square metres. Also from that date, the distance between individuals will be reduced to one metre for seated events of up to 100 people.

Pilot larger events with less restrictions are expected to be given the go-ahead closer to the end of the month. All those present must be vaccinated and they will be obliged to do a PCR test five to seven days after the event, the Superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci said.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Justyne Caruana said that the government’s school reopening plan is ready, with the approval of the health authorities expected shortly, although consultation with teachers’ unions and other stakeholders is pending.

(ITALPRESS).