LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – 81 migrants were rescued by the Armed Forces of Malta early this morning while three others were found dead. It is believed that the dead migrants are Sudanese and lost their life due to dehydration and exhaustion. The group of migrants who left from Libya, were stranded in a boat in the search and rescue area of Malta, 51 miles from the island of Lampedusa.

The non-governmental organisation Alarm Phone pointed out that if the rescue operation had been immediate, those three people would still survive. The NGO called for an independent investigation into the cause of their deaths.

Sea-Watch, another humanitarian non-governmental organisation accused the Maltese authories of “criminal behaviour” following an order issued to one of three ships in the area, not to intervene until further instructions.

The Maltese authorities ordered a magisterial inquiry to determine the cause of death of the three immigrants. The police from the Migration Section is investigating.

