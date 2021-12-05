VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Lista Azzurra, headed by Vincenzo Catalano from Palermo who has been living in Malta for 25 years, won the elections for the first Committee of Italians Abroad (COMITES) obtaining 384 votes (out of 524 valid cast ballots).

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank all those who took part in this journey with great dedication, ideas, participation and courage. I thank all the voters and fellow citizens and we as Lista Azzurra will do our best to represent and support the Italian Community in Malta”, said Catalano, on the Lista Azzurra Facebook page following the announcement.

This is a very important historical moment for the Italian community in Malta, which for the first time will be represented institutionally through a recognized organization. Comites will lend itself to being the voice of Italians in Malta, their interests, their priorities, their dreams but also their challenges and concerns as Italians in Europe and in the world. The Comites of Malta will now be part of all the Italian Comites around the world.

“On behalf of the list that I will have the honor to represent, together with the Councilors group of Lista Azzurra and our team of experts, we will work to promote the necessary synergies to ensure that our community can live, work and grow with serenity on this beautiful island”, declared Catalano.

(ITALPRESS).