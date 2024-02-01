LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) has reported that several Syrian mercenaries have been in Libya for an extended period and have not returned at all. Around 3,000 Syrian mercenaries loyal to Turkey have been observed fleeing military bases in Libya. Some escaped to various Libyan regions intending to work, while others left Libyan territory heading towards the European Union. “The number of Syrian mercenaries exceeded 7,000 a few months ago, with about 3,000 of them fleeing and becoming refugees in North Africa and Europe,” noted the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Disputes erupted among Syrian mercenaries fighting in Libya following a reduction in their salaries. This has hindered the rotation process among the groups. According to the SOHR’s report, “the mercenaries or contractors are refusing to deploy to Libya after their salaries were cut by about $200 following the cessation of hostilities there. They were previously earning around $2,500 monthly. The disagreement over wages obstructs the rotation process, as individuals have remained there for over a year, even though rotations among groups are supposed to occur every three months”. The report added, “The decrease in the number of Syrian mercenaries in Libyan camps has compelled Turkey to increase monthly salaries from $200 to $375 amidst dissatisfaction from the factions loyal to Turkey over the meager monthly wages that barely cover food and drink expenses”. The report concluded, “Turkish intelligence is preparing to transfer new batches of mercenaries to Libya and repatriate others in exchange”.Libya has been in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime leader Moammar Gaddafi in 2011. The county has for years been split between rival administrations.(ITALPRESS).

Foto: Agenzia Fotogramma