ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The units of the Italian Army who intervened with the other forces of the KFOR (Kosovo Force) and the Kosovar Police to restore order and protect public infrastructures in Zvecan (North Kosovo) have returned to the Italian military base ‘Villaggio Italià this morning after giving way to another KFOR unit.

According to the Defense Ministry, 14 Italian soldiers (9th Alpine Regiment) were injured during the clashes with the troublesome demonstrators. They were transported to various KFOR health facilities in the region.

In particular, one of the soldiers was taken to the specialist NATO military hospital in Skopje, another to the NATO military hospital in Pristina for treatment and necessary medical examinations. All the other soldiers involved, were assisted at the dressing station of the Italian base of Villaggio Italia in Pec. Three of the soldiers involved have already been medically treated and have resumed regular service.

Yesterday evening General C.A. Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, Commander of the Operational Command of the Joint Forces, went to Kosovo where he conveyed greetings and best wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded soldiers. from the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto,

Minister Crosetto remained until late yesterday in contact with the Defense Ministers of the countries contributing to the KFOR mission, including the United Kingdom Secretary for Defence, Ben Wallace. “The objective was to exert maximum pressure on the authorities of Serbia and Kosovo, to mitigate tensions and bring the parties back to a constructive and peaceful dialogue”, the ministry explained.

