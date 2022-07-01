LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Former prime minister Joseph Muscat was elected as chairman of the Malta Professional Football Clubs Association following a vote in which he got seven votes in favour, four against and three abstentions. The Malta Professional Football Clubs Association was set up in 2021, and is made up of 12 presidents of Maltàs Premier League clubs.

Muscat, who was nominated last week for the post was forced to resign as Maltese Prime Minister in 2020 following a political crisis linked to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The association stated “the planned changes should lead to a more professional and sustainable Premier League, which attracts more fans to the stadium and audience. They should also attract more investment in young players and more involvement of women in the leadership. This will lead to Maltese clubs becoming more competitive at a European level. Dr Muscat will kick off this process, while discussions with the Malta Football Association will be initiated shortly”.

Following the vote, Muscat thanked the clubs that approached him to head the association. “My role will not interfere with the individual club’s leadership, however, together we shall plan and execute ambitious reforms that will modernise local football,” he said.

Muscat said that the role would be voluntary, and promised that he would work hard to deliver on his promises.

