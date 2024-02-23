Israel to Malta’s representative to the UN: “ceasefire is out of question”

LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Israeli leadership took a firm stand with Malta’s permanent representative to the United Nations over the present conflict in Gaza between Israel and the terrorist group of Hamas. During a recent trip to Israel, UN and New York-based Maltese ambassador Vanessa Frazier met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. The Israel’s leadership made it clear to that a ceasefire in Gaza was “absolutely out of the question”. Frazier was behind a Malta-led UN Security Council resolution in November which called for humanitarian pauses to allow aid into Gaza in the wake of the October 7 terror attacks, which sparked a war which has left more than 30,000 people dead.
Frazier said: “There was a common message… that a ceasefire is absolutely out of the question. They will go to the end, to the elimination of the last Hamas standing”. She added, “hostage release is not conditional to humanitarian pauses because taking hostages is a crime. So, we cannot put in a resolution that it’s something that can be weaponised or negotiated,” she explained.
However, Frazier stressed that “hindering humanitarian aid in a war is also a crime”. (ITALPRESS).

