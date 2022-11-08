LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS) – Serie A giants Inter will be in Malta for a training camp between December 5 and 9. The visit is being supported by VisitMalta, as part of its campaign to promote Malta as a Mediterranean tourist destination.

The Italian Serie A is set of a two-month break due to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The last preparations are currently underway so that all the necessary facilities will be provided for the Nerazzurri.

During this training camp Inter will play two friendly matches, with a game against the Maltese Premier League club Hamrun Spartans and a possibility of another game against an international team.

