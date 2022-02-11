LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The newly elected President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola made her first official visit following her election last month.

On Thursday she met with George Vella, the President of Malta describing the discussions as “very interesting”.

During the meeting, Metsola emphasised on the importance that the European Parliament reaches out to people in all EU Member States and the importance of bringing the European project closer to the citizens of the bloc.

Vella and Metsola also discussed the role of the EU in confronting challenges brought about by the global pandemic and globalisation. Maltàs role within the European Union was also discussed.

President George Vella said there was a need for greater awareness about the European Parliament’s work and how this impacts the daily lives of the European citizens.

He added that the discussions with the newly elected President of the European Parliament gave a clear explanation of the vision and goals with which Metsola is carrying out her duties and functions.

Moreover, both sides discussed the challenges in the Mediterranean and the current escalation of tension between Russia and Ukraine.

Later in the day, Metsola paid a visit to the site in Bidnija where Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated outside her family home on 16 October 2017.

(ITALPRESS).

