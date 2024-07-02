ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – “The Mediterranean has an increasingly central role for Europe. The new EU Commission needs to work hard on maritime connectivity, preferably with a commissioner for the Mediterranean”. This was declared by the Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Edoardo Rixi following a meeting with Maltàs Transport Minister Chris Bonnet.

Both sides highlighted the need for the revision of the Directive on the extension of Emissions Trading System (ETS) to the maritime sector, the backing of a European regulatory intervention to strengthen the role of logistics and maritime connectivity as an instrument of European strategic autonomy, and the promotion of investments at European level in new fuels.

“The discussion with Minister Bonnet was useful for strengthening coordination on the actions to be implemented and it is precisely our belonging to different political groups that gives greater strength to our proposals, because they are of general interest. Maintaining strong cohesion between maritime countries, will be fundamental for the future of European competitiveness”, said Rixi.

– Photo Ministry for Infrastructure and Transport –

(ITALPRESS).