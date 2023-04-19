KRAKOW (ITALPRESS/MNA) – “Today, once again, the European perspective is precious for the states close to us, which they find in the accession to the EU a reason for hope and strength to claim justice, rights, and peace, and to widen the circle of countries that testify their adherence to the values ​​of people’s rights and of the nations. It is the realization of the evocative power and transformative European perspective that led to a historic decision to grant the candidate status to Kyiv and Chisinau, whose peoples must know that Europe will not leave them alone to face the challenges ahead of them.” This was stated by the Italian President Sergio Mattarella who was speaking at the University of Krakow. “The rapid conclusion of the EU accession process of our Balkan neighbors, which started many years ago, is a goal that Italy fully supports, to secure their aspirations and not to give space to forces hostile to the values ​​of coexistence and who are ready to degenerate the democratic system. A step that must be taken without any delay, an indispensable step in order not to create dangerous instability for the continent,” he added.

– photo Quirinale –

(ITALPRESS).

