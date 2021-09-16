LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen declared that Maltàs recovery plan is one of the “greenest” that the European Commission has received. She was addressing a joint press conference with Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela during a short visit in Malta. She declared that the European Commission has approved 316.4 million for Maltàs plan to recover from the pandemic and to transform the local economy to become greener and more digital. Malta will get 41.1 million in pre-financing for the approved projects, once the plan is also approved by EU finance ministers in the next four weeks. All initiatives will be financed from EU grants until 2026. Malta will spend 54% of the funds to reach climate neutrality goals. These include investing in sustainable transport such as a terminal site for ferries and electric vehicles, as well as in energy efficiency improvements in buildings. Furthermore, Maltàs plan foresees better transport planning more free access to public transport, waste management systems, among others. “Maltàs plan meets the criteria which have been established,” von der Leyen remarked. The EC president also noted that 25% of the Maltàs Recovery and Resilience Plan budget will go towards the country’s digital transition.

von der Leyen said the 800 billion recovery plan for Europe will not only help member states recover from the coronavirus pandemic but it would also reshape the bloc, as the countries would digitalise their economies and societies like “never before”.

The golden passport scheme was also discussed amongst other issues during the bilateral talks between Malta and the EU Commission President. von der Leyen underlined that it is of utmost importance to stop the cash-for-passports scheme.

