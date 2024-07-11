ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Italy is considered a key country on multiple levels for Libya and in particular in view of the 17 July migration forum in Tripoli. This was stated in an interview with Italpress by the Minister of State for Communication and Political Affairs of the Government of National Unity of Libya based in Tripoli, Walid Ellafi.

“Italy’s geographical position, its influence on the migration issue and its relationship with Libya and the countries of the southern Mediterranean are all factors that make the Italian contribution a central issue. It does not limit itself to providing technical, logistical and technical support in the framework of security cooperation, but rather goes beyond what can be provided through partnership, economic and trade integration and the advancement of vital development projects”, Ellafi explained.

Next Wednesday’s forum will serve to “create a working group of participating countries and interested countries, to work and implement the forum’s vision of moving from unilateral approaches to security towards comprehensive approaches to development,” he added.

The working group will be “responsible for identifying economic areas vital for development in each country and determining financing tools and methods”, he concluded.

There will be 11 countries present at the forum, which will aim to find practical solutions to the immigration problem.

According to Ellafi, the initiative represents a strategic vision on the issue of immigration in collaboration with European and African countries. Italy, Malta, Niger, Chad, Spain, Greece, the Czech Republic, Sudan, Algeria, Tunisia and the Netherlands will participate in the forum, as well as the Arab League, the African Union and the European Union.

Interior Minister Trabelsi said that the migration crisis has been worsening in the country for 10 years and has reached its peak this year. The number of irregular migrants in Libya, according to Trabelsi, has reached 2.5 million, indicating that Libya has transformed from a transit country to a country of residence. The minister called on the armed forces of eastern Libya to cooperate to protect the southern border.

– source: Libyan Ministry of the Interior-

(ITALPRESS).

