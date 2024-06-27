LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – It was a thrilling experience on Wednesday night for a record enthusiastic crowd of around 34,000 that was present for the first ever concert given by English singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran. Sheeran opened the concert in Tà Qali grounds greeting the cheering fans. “This is my very, very first time in Malta and I’m so glad to be here,” he said, followed by his first track “Castle on the Hill”, accompanied by a show of lights and fireworks. He took the crowd on a whirlwind of hits from his Mathematics series of albums. In-between tracks he spoke about his music career and personal experiences from turning up to pubs in England where “no-one cared” to “travelling the world”. Ed Sheeran involved the crowd throughout the concert with songs like ‘Give Me Lovè, ‘Lego Housè and ‘Galway Girl’.

A particular emotional moment was when he spoke of the death of his best friend in 2022, before introducing the song ‘Eyes Closed.” “It only hit me when I put dirt on his grave that he was not coming home,”. Sheeran recalled.

One of the highlights was a medley of songs like “River”, “Beautiful People” and “I Don’t Care”. Another crowd pleaser was “Thinking Out Loud”.

Towards the end of the two-hour show, Ed Sheeran appeared on stage wearing a Malta football shirt, describing Malta as a “lovely place”, he told the crowd how “it’s been a wonderful gig”.

Malta, year after year, keeps on attracting artists of the highest standard in the entertainment world.

Ed Sheeran participated at the Lucca Summer Festival by two gigs on 8-9 June. Seven percent of tickets for Sheeran’s concerts have been bought by overseas fans.

– photo xf3/Italpress –

(ITALPRESS).