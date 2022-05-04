LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A 32-year-old man from Marsaxlokk was denied bail by a Maltese court following his arrest last Monday while trying to smuggle 4kg of cannabis on a dinghy.

G.C. was arrested by the Malta Police Drug Squad in connection with an operation to stop drug trafficking from Sicily.

The Maltese fisherman was arrested late on Monday evening after the police were following the dinghy’s movements. It was spotted at 7pm and the police surrounded the dinghy as it docked in Delimara, southeast of Malta. The man was in the dinghy and following a search, 4 kg of cannabis were found, with a street value of more than 100,000 dollar. The fisherman had admitted that he occasionally abused from drugs.

(ITALPRESS).

