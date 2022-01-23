VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta will ease most of the anti-Covid restrictions as from the first week of February. This was confirmed by the Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela on Sunday. “Since a large number of people had now received their vaccines, the government is in a position to start removing more restrictions from the first week of February,” said Abela. While stressing that vaccines are the solution to the Covid pandemic, he added that these decisions are not motivated by populism.”

The local health authorties are exected to annouce a schedule of which restrictions will be removed first in the coming days. The anti-Covid restrictions announced by the Maltese government last December came under fire from various sectors, especiallu those in the hospitality, catering and aviation industry because of the damaging impact on business and operations.

Meanwhile, the local health authorities confirmed that the pandemic has claimed seven more lives in the past 24 hours. Four women aged 74, 81, 86, and 89, and three men – two aged 86 and another aged 89 are the latest victims, as the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic reached 532. Currently, 93 people are being treated for Covid at Mater Dei hospital; six are in intensive care.

In Sunday’s medical bulletin, the local health authorities said that 273 new cases were found. With 1,431 recoveries, the number of active cases stands at 5,671.

The health authorities have also confirmed that 1,193,682 vaccine doses have been administered to date, 321,351 of which are booster doses.

(ITALPRESS).

