LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese health authorities continued to register an increase in COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day. This is the first increase in two months since last January while the Maltese government continued to ease the restrictions in public places.

In today’s medical bullettin, the health authorities announced 304 new cases and 115 recoveries, bringing the total of positive cases to 1,861.

The Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said that the increase in positive cases shows that “the pandemic is still here” and appealed for responsability particulary during political mass events as Malta is heading to a general election on March, 26.

Covid-19 has claimed the life of an 84-year-old woman, taking the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Malta to 619. 50 patients are receiving treatment for Covid-19 in hospital, with one patient in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the government announced that mask wearing is no longer obligatory in outdoor public spaces. However mask wearing remained obligatory for indoor spaces such as offices and shops, and for mass events.

Malta is expecting to remove almost all preventive measures against the pandemic by the beginning of summer.

(ITALPRESS).

