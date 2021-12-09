LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – In view of the increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Malta, the government announced that it will be mandatory to wear a mask in all public places as from next Saturday. Malta is registering an average of 85 new cases a day. The total number of active cases is 1,336.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne Fearne said this will ensure that social, cultural, and business activities over the Christmas period carry on without disruption.

However, he added “the authorities are not excluding that the coronavirus cases will continue to increase and therefore, the public health authorities are not excluding that more restrictions will be imposed once again if the number of people receiving hospital treatment continues to increase. The number of people treated for Covid-19 in hospital has risen to 27, with four patients in intensive care. Fearne confirmed that no cases of the Omicron variant were registered yet in Malta. However, he stressed that considering the inevitable situation, the authorities will eventually confirm the first cases in the future. It was also announced that the period between the second and third dose will be reduced from 6 months to 4 months and therefore after a person has taken two doses and 4 months have passed, he will be able to apply for the booster.

(ITALPRESS).