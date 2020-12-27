The first jab of the anti-Covid vaccine in Malta was given today. Rachel Grech, a nurse that works at the Infectious Disease Unit, Mater Dei Hospital, was the first person to be vaccinated. She was vaccinated in the presence of Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Dr Chris Fearne.

Robert Abela insisted that although Malta has the vaccine, the pandemic is not over, and people still have to abide by the restrictions.

Rachel Grech appealed to the Maltese and Gozitans that it is important that everyone takes the vaccine.

The first shipment of Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Malta on Saturday morning on a Cessna plane carrying around 10,000 doses. The doses were flown from a Pfizer factory in Puurs Belgium through Amsterdam.

Meanwhile, the local health authorities confirmed that four more patients have died. Malta ha registered 210 deaths due to COVID-19.

