LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta is registering a daily increase in both positive cases of coronavirus and in the number of patients who require hospital treatment due to the pandemic.

The local health authorities confirmed that the total number of patients receiving treatment at Mater Dei hospital increased to 42 patients, of whom 5 are at the Intensive Care Unit. Most of the patients in hospital are between 24-49, an age group which had not been given the booster jab yet. The health authorities are not excluded that the number of patients requiring hospital treatment will increase in the coming days.

The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to increase as well, with 252 new cases. This bring the total of active cases to 2,190.

The Superintendent of Public Health Dr. Charmaine Gauci is not ruling out that the recent increase in the positive cases is due to the Omicron cariant of COVID-19, although it has still not been found in Malta. Dr. Gauci added that travelling and socialising during the festive period are also of concern and causing an increase in the positive cases of coronavirus. The pandemic has claimed 471 people so far.

A total of 1,012,731 vaccine doses have been administered, including 172,357 booster doses.

