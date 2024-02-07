LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta and Turkey discussed the possibility of more cooperation in the renewable energy sector, especially in light of the agreement between Malta and Libya, and immigration. During a visit in Malta, Turkey’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, held meetings with Malta’s highest authorities, including Prime Minister Robert Abela, Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg, and Malta’s President George Vella. Both sides expressed commitment for diplomatic work and pacific solutions regarding the conflict in Ukraine. The two sides also discussed Malta’s Presidency of the OSCE, and the Prime Minister insisted on the country’s commitment to keep striving for peace in the context of the war in Ukraine and the Middle East. On Ukraine, Turkey’s diplomatic mediation was noted, which is leading to results on food security. Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a visit to Turkey in the coming days. Minister Fidan said that Turkey will continue to work for a fair, diplomatic and peaceful solution agreed between the two parties. Putin’s visit will be the first time that the Russian President visited a NATO member country since the Russian invasion began in February 2022. On the Middle East, the Prime Minister emphasized that the international community needs to keep working towards a permanent ceasefire and a two state solution. Minister Fidan also had a meeting with his Maltese counterpart, Minister Ian Borg, in which the two ministers discussed a number of issues of a bilateral nature, such as the political crisis in Ukraine and the Middle East, the present situation in Libya, Turkey’s application to join the European Union, and the bilateral cooperation in the OSCE, of which Malta has now assumed the Presidency. During the meeting both sides discussed the strengthening of commercial relations.(ITALPRESS).

Foto: Doi