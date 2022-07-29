LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Three Maltese football clubs – Hibernians, Hamrun Spartans and Gzira United qualified for the third round of the UEFA Europa Conference League for the first time in local football history. This has never happened before, as Malta has never had one football club that has reached this stage in a European competition.

The Maltese champions Hibernians registered a great success who won with an aggregate of 4-3 against FCI Levadia of Estonia. Hibernians are managed by the Italian Andrea Pisanu who took over the management of the club from the Italian Stefano Sanderra who has just signed an agreement to join S.S. Lazio Primavera in Italy.

The dream of Hamrun Spartans continued with a 1-0 victory, which sealed another step for the Hamrun club with an aggregate of 2-0 over Velez Mostar of Bosnia.

With an impressive performance, Gzira United achieved an important qualification when they defeated Radnicki Nis of Serbia with penalties. Gzira United were always at a disadvantage but forced the penalties to win 3-1.

Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the success registered by the three football teams would inspire local sprots to achieve more positive results. Supporters of the three teams gathered in their respective localities celebrating the success registered by their football team.

The three Maltese clubs have an important challenge, with Hibernians facing RFS of Latvia, Gzira United meeting against Wolfsberger AC of Austria while Hamrun Spartans will face Levski Sofia of Bulgaria.

