LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – One of the brothers accused of procuring the bomb used to kill Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was arrested in Zebbug, Malta few hours after his return from Sicily. The arrest took place on December 4, 2017.

More witnesses took the stand in the criminal proceedings against brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, known as Tà Maksar, and their associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio on Tuesday morning.

Police Inspector Malcom Bondin recalled being told that Adrian Agius had just returned to Malta; and the suspect was in Sicily. Asked about Agius’ reaction when he was told he was being arrested in connection with the murder of Caruana Galizia, Bondin said that Adrian Agius remained calm. The witness added that Agius had explained that he had just returned from a retreat in Sicily and saw the presence of the Police around the garage. His car was still loaded with clothes and bags of dirty laundry from the trip.

The Agius brothers are accused of acquiring the bomb used to kill journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia while George Degiorgio is facing separate proceedings over the murder of Caruana Galizia together with his brother Alfred Degiorgio.

(ITALPRESS).